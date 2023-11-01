Cor and Miep Bierenbroodspot got married in Pahīatua on November 1, 1958.
They returned to the Netherlands to live some years ago, but knowing they still had a connection with New Zealand, their son, Michael, sent out an appeal to Pahīatua residents to send them messages as a surprise for their 65th wedding anniversary.
And Pahīatua responded. Michael took a photo of his parents with some of the mail they received.
“Thank you everybody who has taken the time and effort to send a card. My parents appreciated it a lot.”