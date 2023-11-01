Cor and Miep Bierenbroodspot with the cards they received.

Cor and Miep Bierenbroodspot got married in Pahīatua on November 1, 1958.

They returned to the Netherlands to live some years ago, but knowing they still had a connection with New Zealand, their son, Michael, sent out an appeal to Pahīatua residents to send them messages as a surprise for their 65th wedding anniversary.

And Pahīatua responded. Michael took a photo of his parents with some of the mail they received.

“Thank you everybody who has taken the time and effort to send a card. My parents appreciated it a lot.”



