Mother describes motel terror as Epsom homicide investigation continues, why the Mama Hooch rapists won’t likely be let out early and councillors react to Auckland’s $2-billion flood recovery package. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

The New Zealand International Film Festival is in its very last days at MTG Hawke’s Bay Tai Ahuriri, with the final four screenings happening tomorrow, Sunday, August 27.

Having watched Close to Vermeer earlier in the week I can recommend this as a great film (screening again tomorrow at 1pm).

I’ll definitely be watching Kidnapped at 2.45pm. Based on the true 19th-century story of a 6-year-old Jewish boy abducted by the Catholic Church in Italy, I’m really looking forward to this.

Rounding out the film festival is The New Boy at 5.15pm and Fallen Leaves at 7.45pm. Hopefully you managed to get to your picks of the festival and have taken away some great experiences and memories.

It’s been lovely seeing the theatre bustling during the festival and we’ll certainly be doing it again next year, along with the French Film Festival.

We offer a number of regular cinema programmes at the Century Theatre throughout the year. These include the National Theatre Live screenings, Art Beats, Met Opera and our Sunday Cinema.

The upcoming schedule can be found on our website under What’s On, or come in and get information from one of our friendly customer service team members.

We’re always reviewing our cinema offering and may make some adjustments based on the level of interest shown by our audiences, budgets and/or to meet overall objectives for the museum. Please do keep letting us know what you think about what we offer.

Looking ahead we have some events coming up that are worth mentioning. If you haven’t managed to catch one of the free lunchtime concerts with Project Prima Volta, the last concert is on Wednesday, August 30, from 12.15-12.45pm – come along to enjoy this free concert and show your support for Project Prima Volta.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori runs from September 11-17 and we’ll offer some guided tours in te reo during this week, children’s activities and more to encourage and support this nationally important week.

At the museum we’re aware that we need to do more in this space and actively focus on becoming more bilingual.

For J.R.R. Tolkien or Peter Jackson fans, we’re screening all three Lord of the Rings films on Sunday, September 17.

This coincides (almost) with National Hobbit Day on September 22 and acknowledges nearly 20 years since the release of Return of the King (the anniversary being in December this year).

We’ll be holding a costume competition in association with this triple screening – details of this will be announced online, on our website and in various retailers around the region in the near future.

As the films are all rated M, the competition will be run accordingly, and competitors must be at the screenings and in their costumes to win a prize.

We’re working with local businesses to sponsor some great prizes and hope lots of you will enter, making it a fun day for everyone involved.

This will be a marathon event, starting at 9.30am with an opportunity for those in costume to strut their stuff, and running through until 9.30pm. Accordingly, there will be plenty of snacks available at the Century Theatre Bar and if possible we’re hoping to have some food vendors between the films.

There’s plenty to do and see at the museum - we hope to see you here sometime soon.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director