Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: Returned taonga brings with it a significant moment in history

Hawkes Bay Today
By Te Hira Henderson
3 mins to read
Te Poho o Kahungunu heke crated ready to travel.

Te Poho o Kahungunu heke crated ready to travel.

OPINION

The upcoming exhibition on Te Poho o Kahungunu at the Hastings Community Art Centre, set to open on July 24 at 4pm, has ignited a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement among the local

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today