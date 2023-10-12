Black Light Art at the MTG ahead of Nuit Blanche - After Dark in Napier on Saturday. Photo / MTG

OPINION

As the sun goes down, we light up.

Join us on Saturday evening in Napier for Nuit Blanche – Art After Dark between 6pm and 10pm.

Enjoy arts and culture under cover of the stars as Napier CBD comes to life for this annual event, as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival. This family-friendly night provides an opportunity to engage with the creative sector in a new way.

There’s something for everyone, with food, live entertainment, light shows and public and private art galleries open to explore.

MTG Hawke’s Bay will, of course, be open so you can see the arts and culture we currently have on display.

With the fashion of Minh Ta, the story of Marineland, the stunning photography artworks of Fiona Pardington, and the stories of Kahungunu there really is something for everyone.

Our latest exhibition Eye Spy: Curious Stories takes a fun look at the design and stories behind a wide range of objects from around the world.

As part of this display, we invite you to contribute a flower or two to the collaborative ‘ei (think lei), which will grow to cover an entire wall dur of this exhibition.

Designed to engage multiple senses, this display is definitely one that everyone in the family can enjoy.

We’ll have plenty of other entertainment throughout the evening as well.

Our ever-popular Black Light Art will be operating in the Drop-in Zone for young and old to create their own fluoro design and see it come to life under the black lights.

There will be a performance from the Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir in our main foyer and out on the forecourt.

A new activity trail will be available on the night to keep the younger ones entertained as you explore the galleries.

Ten screenings of the short film Twitch, 20 minutes long, will be showing in the Century Theatre on a loop starting at 6.20pm and running through to 9.20pm.

An emerging artist strives to gain recognition for his conscious artwork while secretly battling to tame his rogue left hand, which keeps painting uncommissioned masterpieces.

This award-winning short film, by emerging Hawke’s Bay director Suden, features stunning imagery of Napier’s iconic art deco architecture.

Napier Library is joining in the evening with a large collaborative paint-by-numbers project in the Century Theatre Foyer.

Just outside the museum on Herschell St will be a laser show by Boom Factory and somewhere nearby will be The People’s Oracle where you can seek answers to your questions about life through this interactive installation sharing collective wisdom from the community.

Other performances and activities are spread through the cultural sector of the CBD, including food and drink stalls, celebrating all things art and culture.