Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: Charming 18th century traveller captured in artwork

Hawkes Bay Today
By Toni MacKinnon
4 mins to read
In preparation for a fairly major exhibition in 2024, which aims to tell the history of Hawke’s Bay through artworks in the Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust collection, we’ve been looking at this wonderful artwork Omai, says art curator at MTG Toni MacKinnon.

In preparation for a fairly major exhibition in 2024, which aims to tell the history of Hawke’s Bay through artworks in the Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust collection, we’ve been looking at this wonderful artwork Omai, says art curator at MTG Toni MacKinnon.

Rarely does an artwork so accurately express the psychology of its subject than this artwork by Tony Fomison.

In Omai, three 18th century travellers show the anticipation of a journey across Moana-nui-a-Kiwa to new countries.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today