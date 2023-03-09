From the MTG: Caring for rescued possessions

Aftermath of the Clive flood in Hawke’s Bay in April 1897. Photo / William Henry Neal, collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust

OPINION

During this incredibly trying time, many people have lost a lot, if not all, of their treasured possessions.

For rescued items that have suffered damage, it may be challenging to know what to do.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a one-size-fits all answer to this question and much depends on the individual item and the material it is made from.

Many items require specialised consideration and to get advice for individual items there are several resources available online — Te Papa has good guidelines at https://www.tepapa.govt.nz/disaster-planning-and-recovery, which also provides links to other institutions such as the National Library. Our collections team can also be contacted for advice.

There are some basic principles, however, which may be of some assistance. Firstly, you should consider your own health and safety because, sadly, material may be contaminated and we recommend if at all possible wearing gloves and masks when handling salvaged items.

Some of the following advice will be implausible for people given the situations they are dealing with and I acknowledge that — but hopefully, this will be helpful for some.

A big risk following flooding and dealing with wet items is mould and, if possible, items should be kept in well-ventilated areas or in a space with a dehumidifier and a fan running. Water-logged items can be more fragile and you need to carefully support each item as you move it.

It is not a good idea to dry items like wood in the sun. Items shouldn’t be stacked on top of each other to dry because they can end up sticking and causing more damage — this is particularly important for photographs and paper.

If you have paper or books that have already stuck together, it is recommended to freeze them and then seek specialised advice from a conservator. To free items they should be wrapped in tissue to provide a buffer and then carefully sealed in polythene plastic and placed where you think they will avoid freezer burn (please be aware freezing is not suitable for all objects).

We do not have conservators at MTG but you can go to https://www.nzccm.org.nz/ for a list of professional conservators, or reach out to one of the major metropolitan institutions such as Te Papa, National Library, Auckland Museum or Auckland Art Gallery for advice on finding an appropriate conservator for your needs.

Furniture, carvings and paintings are prone to warping and need to be allowed to dry slowly. Again keep them out of the sun and in a well-ventilated area if at all possible. Fans are good for keeping air moving and reducing the risk of mould growth.

Each individual item will be unique and have its own requirements so please be mindful this is generic advice and may not be right for your specific items.

I realise all of this can be overwhelming on top of everything else that people are dealing with, and hope this advice is of some help as you try to rescue your treasures.

Kia kaha Hawke’s Bay