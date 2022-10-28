Stuart Nash is Napier MP. Photo / NZME

Anyone who has heard me speak knows I like to say that when our regions do well, New Zealand does well.

That was the message I gave when I spoke at the Economic Development New Zealand Annual Conference in Christchurch earlier this month.

New Zealand's economy is built on our regions – and as a Government we're working hard to make them even better places to live and work.

That's why we've invested billions of dollars in community-led projects across the country to ensure our regions have the infrastructure they need to thrive and grow, and to boost local economies.

As investment into New Zealand regions had been minimal in the past, the Government's establishing of Kānoa, our regional economic development and investment unit, aims to address under-investment, boost productivity throughout our regions and lift outcomes.

The success of this strategy has been exciting – regions have seized the opportunity to get the investment and support they need to build their economies.

We want our regions to be great places to live, work, and bring up a family – that's what our investment is about.

These projects are helping to bring optimism back to our regions and set up our communities for the future.

There are some great examples of what these projects have done around the country – including right here in Hawke's Bay.

In July I joined the Prime Minister in opening the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre – the Government invested $32 million into this project. This project is a great example of good quality infrastructure creating jobs and economic growth for our regions. The project created 88 jobs during construction, and will employ people long-term.

Next week I'll open the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, a new 72 bed hostel aimed at supporting young people to realise their potential, develop leadership skills and build self-esteem through sports and physical fitness. The Government invested $5 million to help build this facility.

This will strengthen Hawke's Bay's reputation for delivering and hosting great sports events alongside ground-breaking support for youth wellbeing and development. That is part of a diversified economy that will support sports tourism, events as well as our community and young people

These are just a few examples of how long overdue infrastructure is being built across the country, new ventures launched, businesses encouraged and supported, and people trained – and our regional communities are becoming stronger and more resilient.

• Stuart Nash is Napier MP