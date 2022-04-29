Stuart Nash loves taking his family on a cycle trail adventures.

One of my favourite weekend adventures is to grab the bikes from the garage and take the whole family on a cycle trail escapade.

In Hawke's Bay we are incredibly fortunate to have one of the best cycle trail networks in the country. In fact it is so good, it has earned the official Great Ride status. There are 200 kilometres of trails that connect 50 places where you can literally taste, see and experience the best of Hawke's Bay.

Whether it's a water ride to explore ocean and rivers, a wineries ride to almost 30 cellar doors, a landscape ride that takes in a world-renowned gannet colony and stunning Te Mata Peak, or an offroad trail with blind corners, sand and steep hills, you will find something to suit your ability and interests.

As Tourism Minister I am closely involved with developing the Great Ride network across the country. So far the Great Ride network has 22 world-class cycle trails that are well patronised by domestic tourists and newly-returned international visitors, as well as by local residents who use them to commute to work or school.

At Easter I released some new research that showed our most iconic cycle trails are experiencing a boom in popularity. Not only are they are driving economic activity in the regions, they are bringing benefits for health and wellbeing.

The 22 Great Rides of the Ngā Haerenga cycle trails network have enjoyed a surge in use from people on bikes and on foot, with almost 2.19 million trips in the year to June 30, 2021. It is an increase of more than 204,000 trips annually, or 10.3 per cent growth in trail usage.

Here in Hawke's Bay, there has been strong growth in the number of cyclists on the trails, which now clock up around 427,000 individual users each year, counting both bikers and walkers.

Following the border closure in 2020, Kiwi families increasingly took to their bikes and to walking in the great outdoors. There was a corresponding surge in spending and economic activity in the regions.

The number of visitor nights in accommodation providers along the Great Rides cycle trails was 3.62 million in the year to June 2021. It was an annual increase of 560,000 visitor nights, representing growth of 18 per cent.

Visitor spending attributed to the Great Rides cycle trails was $951 million in the year to June 2021, an increase of $226m, or an impressive 31 per cent growth in economic activity.

Cyclists and walkers are spending more on regional accommodation, food, beverage and hospitality providers, and associated tourism and leisure activities like transport or cultural events. Cycle trails are bringing a direct economic contribution to the regions.

Around 43 per cent of the funding for the Ngā Haerenga Great Rides comes from central government, including the Conservation Department, Waka Kotahi, and MBIE. Local government provides around 33 per cent, and the remainder comes from private sources.

The reopening of the Australian tourism market has provided a prime opportunity to develop cycle tourism in New Zealand. An estimated 21 per cent of adult Australians already participate in cycle tourism, while a further 13 per cent are interested in a cycle holiday in the next two years. The potential Australian cycle tourism market totals around 6.9 million people.

Opportunities to develop the market include better options for those with disabilities and their families, bike-packers, a low-carbon tourism option, better-connected destinations, and improved accommodation, eateries, toilets, and cycle services on some trails.

A lot of work goes into maintaining a Great Ride. They're run by trail managers backed by around 800 volunteers and a very supportive NZ Cycle Trails Inc and its board.

They do a great job planting native trees, fencing waterways and protecting native species through pest management work. They can be proud of what they have created as cycle tourism is definitely riding high in popularity!

• Stuart Nash is Napier MP./