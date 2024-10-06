Despite broadcasting a message to King George VI, and being the first cover girl of The Listener magazine, Ngaire Darby says her proudest accomplishment in her 100 years is her marriage and raising her children in a happy home.
Born and bred in Wellington in 1924, Ngaire Darby (formerly McKenzie) will celebrate her 100th birthday today – October 7.
She lives in a villa at the Taradale Masonic Village and said she had a good upbringing with her parents, who immigrated from Scotland after World War I, and three sisters.
Ngaire became involved with 2YA radio station through her sisters who would sing on air; however, she opted to read children’s books instead.
“I was all right at reading, but I was no singer, and that’s how they knew my voice came over the air satisfactory.”
At the age of 14, she was enlisted to record a message to be played to King George VI on Empire Day, the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, where each country was invited to send a greeting.
“He made a state visit to Canada in May 1939 and somebody woke up to the fact that he was going to be there on Empire Day, and they had the bright idea of linking all the countries in the Empire to send greetings.”
She said the day she recorded the message “it was all done in a bit of a hurry” and the overseas broadcasters could not pronounce her name so they used her middle name Joyce instead.
As for turning 100, Ngaire said she felt the same as she had always done and was grateful to still have good health and mobility.
Her advice to the “young ones” was to always be willing to learn with an open mind.
“Learn as much as you can because it always stands [you] in good stead in your life... set your goals – it is good to have an aim and view, and be prepared to change if necessary because life doesn’t flow on an even field.”
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.