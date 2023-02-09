Mascot Charlie Chipmunk stands with two tamariki at an existing Chipmunks branch in New Zealand.

Tamariki in Hawke’s Bay will soon have a new place to play indoors, with popular playland chain Chipmunks opening a branch in Napier.

The facility is the business venture of franchise partner Amanda Long and her husband Jason Long - NZ Superstock Champion and recently retired Hawke’s Bay Magpie.

Long said the new development is located at The Crossing on Taradale Rd, and the team was hoping to open in time for the busy Easter season.

“We are working hard to open in the next eight to 10 weeks, ideally before the school holidays,” she said.

The idea to open up a franchise was something the pair thought about in 2019, when they were looking for local activities for their own children and realised there weren’t many leisure options in Hawke’s Bay for young ones.

Long said at that time they “weren’t quite ready to take the leap” so shelved the idea, but never forgot about it.

In 2021, during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the pair were looking at business opportunities and saw Chipmunks advertising for a Hawke’s Bay franchisee.

“We took this as a sign from the universe that this was meant for us, so we decided to lock it in.

“We signed the territory rights for Hawke’s Bay in May 2021 and have been looking for the best location ever since.”

The couple successfully secured a tenancy at The Crossing in 2022, which Long said was “a perfect location for Hawke’s Bay”.

She said eager families were already getting in touch to submit bookings, signalling a jam-packed year for the new facility.

“We have had huge interest already with booking inquiries - all the way out to December, even.”

Chipmunks has been operating in New Zealand for 22 years. Its sites are popular birthday party venues for children aged 0-11, with café coffee and food on site.

“We hope that Hawke’s Bay embraces this new entertainment space, and we can’t wait to put smiles on the faces of kids and parents alike,” Long said.