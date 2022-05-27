Jesse Kearse is the winner of the 2020 Fulbright-EQC scholarship and after three years of covid regulations and travel issues, he has finally made it overseas. Photo / Supplied

Fulbright-EQC scholar Jesse Kearse has made it to the US almost three years after being invited by seismic superstar scientists.

Before Covid hit in 2020, Haumoana man Jesse Kearse was awarded the Fulbright-EQC scholarship and invited to the California Institute of Technology, better known as Caltech.



But he got caught in a storm of travel restrictions, visa complications and other Covid-19 regulations.

Kearse, a geoscientist, was invited to Caltech by Professor Jean-Phillippe Avouac to study remote seismic satellite imaging and use the data and technology in a New Zealand context.

He finally boarded a plane to California, touching down on May 25 to take up his Fulbright-EQC scholarship and tap into the brightest minds at some of the world's leading earthquake research institutes.

"It's been a long time coming, so I am pretty excited to finally travel to the US ," Kearse said.

Geoscientist Jesse Kearse will be working with some of the world's best seismic scientists at Caltech to study remote seismic satellite imaging in a New Zealand context. Photo / Supplied

The Haumoana local initially had his sights set on work at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) to study satellite InSAR data. However, Covid restrictions put that on hold.

Kearse will now spend the first weeks in California determining the best use of his time at Caltech.

"California has some of the most prestigious research facilities studying tectonics and earthquakes and I hope to pick up new ideas and create collaborations with some of their experts that both countries can benefit from," he said.

"The natural settings on the West Coast of the US have strong similarities with the tectonics underneath New Zealand."

Kearse believes Caltech will be interested in the work done following the Kaikōura earthquakes, which have been of particular interest to seismologists around the globe.

"I will be looking at remote sensing data from a range of different satellites. Maybe some that we do not have access to in Aotearoa New Zealand, to get a deeper knowledge of how the landscape and fault lines move here," he said.

EQC chief resilience and research officer Dr Jo Horrocks said "EQC is proud to fund Kearse's research as the knowledge and techniques learned from US scientists will be invaluable for the New Zealand research community.

"Kearse will be a great ambassador for the New Zealand seismology community.

"We hope the Fulbright-EQC scholarship will help Kearse's professional development but also inject new expertise into our domestic capabilities."