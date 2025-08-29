Wine Science Programme co-ordinator Cryn Russell (left) with EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science graduates Yimeng Cao (Yee) and Han Hao (Hans) with School of Viticulture and Head of School Sue Blackmore.

EIT student couple from China return to Hawke’s Bay, where their path to marriage began

Wine Science Programme co-ordinator Cryn Russell (left) with EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science graduates Yimeng Cao (Yee) and Han Hao (Hans) with School of Viticulture and Head of School Sue Blackmore.

Hawke’s Bay has a funny way of bringing people together, even if they grow up more than 10,000km away.

When Yimeng Cao (Yee) and Han Hao (Hans) first met at EIT in 2019, neither imagined it would one day lead to a wedding.

The two international students had both been living in Qingdao, a major coastal city in China’s Shandong Province, before separately moving to Hawke’s Bay through articulation agreements between EIT and their universities.

Hans had studied at Binzhou Medical University in Yantai and arrived at EIT in 2017, while Yee moved a year later after studying at Qilu University of Technology in Jinan.

The pair first crossed paths in 2019 when Hans, already enrolled in the Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science, was asked to share his experience with new students, including Yee, who had just begun her English language preparation programme.