E Tipu singing Let it Grow during one of the musical sections of Frimley School’s first production at Toitoi.

Nerves were up, excitement levels were high and someone was even throwing up on side stage at one point.

However, the Frimley School students and teachers pulled everything together for three shows, on stage at Toitoi, that told the story of Te Wao Tapu Nui & the Flight of Scotty. The story follows five-year-old Scotty’s journey as a new pupil at Frimley School.

The play was the primary school’s big step back into the school production limelight after 10 years away from performing.

Frimley School teacher, production writer and producer Sean Boston said the opening matinee performance had gone really well for their first real run-through.

“The kids were amazing and were super-excited to perform to a live audience that included some of their old classmates from Heretaunga Intermediate,” said Boston.

“The lighting and sound team from Toitoi did a fantastic job to make the show come alive,” he said.

Elliott Prichard playing the Narrator and Manaia Waikawa Roberts as Kererū.

The students weren’t the only ones nervous on the day. Play writer Boston admitted he was extremely nervous.

“It’s always hard to know how the kids are going to react to an audience. It was very weird not being able to watch it from the front.

“The atmosphere was buzzing from backstage and from the audience. Lots of nervous laughter and busy adults making sure everyone was in place,” he said.

While the students were nervous at times, they put that aside and put on the best shows they could for the audience.

Rihana, who played a school leader in the production said, “My stomach was doing backflips,” but it was “so cool wearing a fancy microphone”.

Vegaz Griffin, one of the cheeky stoats stealing the Kahu eggs.

Elliott, who played the narrator, said, “I was very nervous but also proud.”

Vienna, who played the Kiwi, said it was “fun but scary at the same time”.

While Amrit, who was the Kahu, said it was the “best first experience at Toitoi”.

As the teacher behind it all, Boston explained going from practising to being on stage in front of an audience was better because it was the real deal. “It was kind of crazy because we started rehearsing in our small school hall then took the show to a huge audience. The students liked getting the applause.”

Rajkaran, who played one of the other school leaders, said being on stage was “lovely because we heard our families cheer”.

As much as the Frimley School students practised, there was always going to be a chance things wouldn’t go as exactly to plan.

Each night Bradly, who played the youngest version of the title lead five-year-old Scotty, changed it up and he kept trying to eat his microphone.

The four different-age Scottys: Top left is Connor Morrison, next to him is Ethan Hart; bottom left is Hudson Field and then Bradley Brewer Bridge.

The Frimley students told their teacher one of the best parts of the show was the finale and the bows “because we got all the claps and cheers”.

The kids also said the best parts included being a star in the show, working with Mr Boston, having their own dressing room with snacks and stealing Mr Boston’s lollies from the side stage.

More than 1800 people came and watched all three shows, including students from Heretaunga Intermediate, Mahora School, Porrit School and Kimi Ora School. The school sold about 1400 tickets to the public and whānau.

The students have caught the performing bug and want to do another production, and Boston hopes the school will make productions a biannual thing.

However, he said he was not sure if he could write another show. “It might be easier to perform a pre-written show.”

The students have already suggested they do Beetlejuice, Matilda, and Romeo and Juliet.

Boston added maybe he could put a Frimley twist to one of those.



