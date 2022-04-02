Cafe Tennyson faces permanent closure over immigration rules set before Covid. Photo / Supplied

Supporters of a French cafe facing closure are hoping Parliament serves up a giant dollop of commonsense.

A petition with more than 7300 signatures supporting Cafe Tennyson owners Julien and Sophie Debord's right to stay in New Zealand has been passed to Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green MP, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Supporters are calling for commonsense to prevail and the Debords be allowed to stay in New Zealand.

Kerekere will present the petition to the House of Representatives this week.

Supporting letters written to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and Associate Minister Phil Twyford by Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, Napier City Councillor Sally Crown. Louise Upston National MP for Taupō and Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson were also included.

Cafe Tennyson owners Julien and Sophie Debord, along with their two young children, arrived in NZ late in 2018 and were granted an entrepreneur visa.

However, it is now pending cancellation by Immigration New Zealand due to the Debords' failure to meet their business plan and targets set before the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the hardest of Covid-19 times, some cafes decided to close.

However, the Debords were committed to riding the storm for loyal locals and stayed open, facing a significant decline in revenue and substantial staff shortages.

From left, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere accepts a petition from Cafe Tennyson supporter and petition creator Kathryn McGarvey and Napier mayor Kirsten Wise.

The petition asks Faafoi, and Twyford to allow for the Debord family's residents' visa to be granted or extended, and to update the criteria for the granting of the entrepreneur resident visa, taking into account the unprecedented difficulties of operating a business under Covid conditions.

"Julien and Sophie are kind, friendly, and hard-working people, and we only ask that they are given a fair go,'' says Cafe Tennyson supporter and petition creator Kathryn McGarvey.



Thompson said the town "absolutely needed" cafes like the Debords' to be open and trading as more visitors arrived post-Covid.

"Despite what their visas might say, they are great New Zealanders, and we want them to stay."

The petition was presented to Kerekere by Napier CBD business owner, McGarvey, Wise, and Thompson.