Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Freedom’s a hard hue to hold, so chill out: Wyn Drabble

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

A recent beach scene sparked memories of surfing and a simpler life for Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

A recent beach scene sparked memories of surfing and a simpler life for Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

I think I’ve just seen an image of freedom, of youthful nirvana. No, it had nothing to do with Buddhism but I think it hit the bull’s eye for freedom, relaxation, lack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save