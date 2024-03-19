Students receive a healthy lunch under the Ka Ora, Ka Ako healthy school lunches programme - but the future of it is unknown. Photo / Ministry of Education

A petition to retain free school lunches has reached more than 44,400 signatures, after Act leader and Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the programme was “a huge waste of money and it should be gone”.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB earlier this month, Seymour said “we will not be spending $350 million because we just can’t afford it right now.”

He has previously said 10,000 free school lunches are wasted each day, amounting to $25m of waste.

Seymour is currently working on a proposition on school lunches for Cabinet, telling Newstalk ZB, “We will do it in a way that will be more effective and efficient, and is a good use of taxpayers’ money.”

Central Hawke’s Bay College principal Lance Christiansen is one educator who wants to see the lunch programme continue.

“We would definitely like to see them continue for our students as it makes school a happier place in which to learn and breaks down some of the inequality students face during their time at school.

“Initially when school lunches came out, pre-Covid, attendance rates at school improved. Staff believe that they have made our students more engaged and energised, meaning better learning is taking place. It is also great that they are for everyone as there is no stigma attached to students eating what is provided,” says Christiansen.

Labour’s education spokespwoman Jan Tinetti said in the first 24 hours after the petition was launched by Labour, 16,405 people had signed.

“This is a programme that feeds our kids, helps them to learn, and saves families money. It is exactly the kind of programme that should continue to be funded, especially during a cost of living crisis.

“Teachers are seeing more attention in the classroom and parents and caregivers are saving $33 per week per child, or up to $1250 per year per child on average.

“The free and healthy school lunches programme feeds more than 200,000 children in nearly 1000 schools.”

“If the Government is serious about ensuring children have enough to eat they will not scrap this programme,” Tinetti said.

A recent case study on the Ka Ora Ka Ako school lunch programme at Dannevirke High School revealed clear benefits.

Research from the School of Health Sciences at Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University has found that the implementation of Ka Ora Ka Ako at Dannevirke High School from 2021 has led to improved student outcomes and reduced food insecurity, as well as enhanced learning, behaviour and engagement. The programme has also seen stronger relationships formed between students and staff.

Research team member associate professor Chrissy Severinsen said, “The Dannevirke High School model shows that when thoughtfully-planned, school meal programmes create environments that enable students to thrive.”

The school opted to leverage an old hostel building to develop a commercial kitchen and refresh the dining hall rather than outsourcing meals. Students and staff eat together in the wharekai each day.

“The wharekai has strengthened bonds between students and staff, while tackling issues like hunger and other barriers to learning. It has become a cornerstone of the school culture,” research team member Dr Angelique Reweti (Ngāpuhi) said.

She added that beyond addressing hunger, teachers have reported that the programme has improved student concentration, behaviour and engagement, as well as stronger student-teacher and student-student relationships. There have also been other noticeable benefits, such as reduced waste from pre-packaged meals and a cleaner school environment.

Reweti said the Dannevirke High School example is a powerful reminder of what Ka Ora Ka Ako can do.

“It’s not only mitigating hunger, but also enriching the educational experience for students. By fostering a sense of community and belonging, improving engagement and enhancing academic performance, the programme demonstrates the vital link between student wellbeing and educational achievement.”

The research team are concerned that discontinuing Ka Ora Ka Ako could risk reversing the dramatic gains in learning, behaviour, culture and wellbeing that have been seen at schools like Dannevirke High School.

They are urging policymakers to consider the research before making decisions that could detrimentally impact communities.

“We welcome discussions on improving implementation, but if we were to lose the programme, we risk losing substantial benefits to culture, health and education,” research team member Associate Professor Bevan Erueti, Taranaki, Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) said.

Dannevirke High School principal Di Carter shares these concerns.

“Please do not let this go away, It’s too good. It’s for our students, for their learning. We need it.”

Teacher Logan Augustine echoed the sentiment.

“Overall, it’s a huge benefit for our students’ hauora. It’s one small step to getting our students to school, getting them learning, getting them involved in sport. A lot of good comes from the wharekai.”



