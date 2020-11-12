Free-dumping phonies: Locals purposefully water-spoiling waste

Redclyffe Transfer station full of flood-affected waste. Photo / Supplied

Napier City Council says free-dumping phonies have been purposefully wetting general waste to take advantage of free dumping for flood victims.

A spokesperson said there've been several incidents at two transfer stations in Hawke's Bay.

Redclyffe and Black Bridge transfer stations opened their gates free of charge for Napier residents who had been affected by the flood.

On Thursday the Redclyffe Transfer Station received approximately 120 flood-affected loads of waste.

Council is urging people to be sensible with what they're bringing to the stations.

"If you are bringing a flood-damaged fridge, please empty the contents first. Dealing with this onsite is slowing down traffic," a spokeswoman said.

Charges still apply to those who weren't affected by the deluge on Monday.

There's likely to be extensive waiting periods and traffic management in place at both locations.

Vehicles will need to be weighed in and weighed out as normal.

Account holders (builders and tradespersons) will be charged as normal.

Garden waste that was hit by the floods can be taken to the transfer station.

General garden waste should be disposed of at BioRich, Awatoto.

Licenced commercial waste collection operators - those who use skip bins - will be asked to divert directly to Omarunui Landfill.

Normal charges for general refuse start at $13 for under 50kgs and $26 for up to 100kg at Redclyffe.

Green waste is $10 for under 50kg and $14 for up to 100kg.

There is no charge for general recycling (paper, glass, cans, plastics type 1 and 2 and scrap metal.