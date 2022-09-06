Frazey Ford to open arts festival

Canadian Soul-Americana singer Frazey Ford will be on stage on opening night of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival. Photo / Supplied

Opening night of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival sees Canadian Soul-Americana singer Frazey Ford grace the Festival stage with a "voice magnetic enough to tilt the Earth's axis".

If that doesn't get you off the couch and heading out the door, then this will - "Lyric's like Joni Mitchell and a voice a' la Macy Gray." Sold!

By the time she arrives here, Vancouver-based Ford will have wrapped up tours in Canada, Europe and Australia.

"I'm a bit envious of audiences that haven't heard Frazey Ford yet. The opportunity to hear an artist of this calibre live for the first time is not to be missed," Festival Chair Andy Heast said.

"It will be a mesmerising opening night performance for both new and existing fans alike."

Possibly more recognisable as a founding member of The Be Good Tanyas in the late 90s, this is where Ford's musical career skyrocketed.

Now a solo artist, the influence of folk, country, and bluegrass remains but with a voice that is all her own. To listen to Ford is to experience songs that speak to the soul and what it is to be human.

She is open about her difficult childhood and the trauma she experienced.

"I think there was a very early point in my young life that I knew if I didn't make a choice to really wrestle with and claim and deal with huge pain and abuse and tragedy, then I didn't want to be here," Ford said.

"Music was the thing that really tethered me to the earth. There's a certain amount of magic I think that comes through allowing yourself to burn in the fire."

Ford will be bringing her full band along for the ride.

"A lot of the core elements of each song, we'd improvise together in the studio and that's how they'd formulate," she said.

"We're a very tight unit, and it's become like its own travelling family in a way."

Festival Opening Night sets the scene for two weeks of magic with our premier annual Arts event so you don't want to miss Frazey Ford.

Lock it in Hawke's Bay – make the last two weeks of October your annual arts holiday.

One show only – 14 October, 7.30pm, Toitoi Opera House

Tickets on sale now at www.hbaf.co.nz.

Hawke's Bay Arts Festival runs 14 – 30 October 2022