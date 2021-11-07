Fourth innings treble nails NZ Softball Classic for Porirua in Hastings

Fastpitch batsman Bailey Wray gets hold of a pitch in their match against eventual champs Porirua. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pitchers who have been in the New Zealand Black Sox squad were on either side when Porirua beat defending champions Poneke Kilbirnie 5-4 in the final of the two-day ISA New Zealand Softball Classic at Akina Park, Hastings, yesterday .

Former Hawke's Bay, Fastpitch and Maraenui Pumas hurler Regan Manley was on the mound for Porirua while Reilly Makea, son of former Hawke's Bay and international softball star Thomas Makea, pitched for PK.

The eight-team tournament, first held as the Lion Red Classic in 1996 and missing Auckland and Waikato sides because of the pandemic, also had Black Sox selector and assistant coach Daryl Marino in attendance.

Tournament organiser Craig Waterhouse said people were amazed to see the tournament completed after rain at the end of last week and again on Saturday night.

Drying out the diamonds, the tournament start was delayed by an hour on Saturday but all games were still completed.

Porirua beat Meeanee and Taradale METS 1-0, Tawa 2-1 and Fastpitch 8-0 while MTES beat Tawa 5-4 and Fastpitch 11-2 to make it to the championship play-offs from one section. PK beat Hutt Valley Marist 7-0, Hastings Saints 2-1 and Maraenui Pumas 10-0 to qualify with Saints who beat HVM 7-0 and Pumas 6-2.

Saints beat METS in the first play-off after Jacob Zurcher brought home three for Saints in the third innings and Porirua scored eight runs unanswered to claim the first final berth by beating PK 9-1 after the sides were tied 1-1 in the regulation innings. PK secured second place by beating Mets 4-0. Pumas finished tied winners in the plate section with Tawa.

The big moves in the final came when Hastings-born Campbell Makea set up PK for a big chance at the title with a massive home run scoring three other runners in the third. Porirua replied in the top of the fourth with a home run from Black Sox player Zac Boyd with two runners on to take the lead 5-4 and win, with PK unable to score in their last turn at batting.