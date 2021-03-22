Four Napier City Councillors stand aside as gambling venues hearing starts

The sign on the window says it all after Napier CBD gaming and karaoke bar the Windsock closed suddenly late last year. Photo / Doug Laing

The Napier City Council has started its gambling venues policy review with eight of its 12 councillors for today's hearing meeting.

Declarations of conflicts of interest removed two of the three longest-serving councillors in Keith Price and Maxine Boag, each in their fifth term, along with Graham Taylor, in his third term, and Sally Crown, a member since the last election in 2019.

The council decided on the review process in December and received 105 submissions from residents, problem gambling concerns, and venues interests, with Cr Boag among the submitters, of whom 26 were scheduled to speak to their submissions.

Opponents mainly favour a sinking-lid policy on the number of gaming machines allowed in the city which lost two significant sites amid liquor licence review processes last year, without the process being completed.

The Golden Chance, based around a TAB with a Maraenui history dating back more than four decades, was sold during the hearing process to major gaming sites and bars proprietor Chris Sullivan, who has transferred its 18 machines to a new site at West Quay, and the Windsock, a CBD karaoke and gaming bar in Hastings St, closed a few days before a hearing of objections was to have started.