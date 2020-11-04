Four cricket matches close to Dannevirke record for one day

Riley Flanagan belts a ball to square leg for Dannevirke High School First Eleven against PNBH Sixth Eleven.

Both artificial pitches in Dannevirke at the high school and domain were in full use at Dannevirke Saturday, October 31 when four games of cricket were played on them.

Primary and secondary school teams competed in the morning, the inexperienced local sides getting well beaten by visitors from Palmerston North, Te Kawa and Palmerston North Boys High.

The Dannevirke Sports Club Year 7-8 cricket team at the domain on Saturday.

The Dannevirke Sports Club Year 7-8 team restricted Te Kawa to 160 off 25 overs but Dannevirke, minus two of its lead batsmen, failed to fire against an accurate Te Kawa attack.

The Dannevirke High School first eleven – a mix of older boys and Year 9 youngsters - came up against a PNBH team which had played together three years and despite a dogged innings from Jordan Kendall-Goggin could not muster a big enough total to defend.

Meanwhile both Dannevirke Sports Club P3 teams played two Manawatu sides, Marist and United. Both Dannevirke teams lost Dannevirke Yellow making 130/9 to United's 209/9 and Dannevirke Black making 145 all out chasing Marist's 195.

Meanwhile the Dannevirke Women, all absolutely newbies to the game but loving it, had their first 20/20 game in Palmerston North, making 45 which their opponent passed for three wickets, but the P2 side also playing in Palmerston North won its 20/20 scoring 129/7 and restricting United to 119/9.