Fountaine plaque unveiled in Woodville

By Dave Murdoch

On Saturday July 24, about 60 people gathered to commemorate the gifting of Fountaine Square to Woodville in July 1896, by Thomas Fountaine, sometimes called the Father of Woodville.

Thomas Fountaine came to Woodville in 1874 and with J.H. Monteith took over the contract for road formation and bridges between Woodville and the Manawatu River. He acquired land, opened the first store and eventually established a farm at Otawhao. He was the first Road Board chairman, a postmaster and a church warden.

Helen and Ian Fountaine unveil the plaque to Thomas Fountaine.

In 1896 he donated two acres in the centre of Woodville for a park, which became Fountaine Square.

On Saturday, Paula McCool - speaking for the Woodville Art and History Society - said the sign commemorating the role of Thomas Fountaine in the Square and now the new plaque was part of the society's 10-year programme (so far) to bring the history of Woodville to the people.

Mayor Tracey Collis commended the commitment, generosity and foresight of Thomas for donating the square, which has subsequently been developed into a beautiful site dotted with the rotunda, Anzac Memorial, playground and mature trees.

Speaking for his great uncle Thomas, Ian Fountaine said his ancestor had been very hardworking and generous. In addition to the square he donated school prizes, a pool table to commemorate King George V's coronation and ordered three months' wages for all his employees on his death in 1935.

The plaque was then unveiled by Ian and his wife Helen, 19 members of the Fountaine family were photographed by the plaque and the group adjourned for afternoon tea at the new art gallery, hosted by the Woodville Art and History Society.