Foundation laying on the new Wesley Methodist Church Community Centre can finally start after a service and blessing took place on March 19. Photo / Ian Cooper

After five years of planning, the foundations are finally being laid for the Wesley Methodist Church's new community centre.

Opposite the Arts Centre and the Opera House and the Hastings District Council, the modern, fit-for-purpose new building will be open to everyone.

The church community centre will cater for families and community groups wanting to gather and celebrate special events.

Parish steward Olive Tanielu hopes the new facility will attract people as well as events to Hastings, and in turn help build the Hastings economy.

"According to the contractor the community centre will be complete by the end of this year, about December," Tanielu said.

It was a milestone for the Wesley Methodist Church on March 19 as it finally reached the second stage of the project, laying the foundation stone.

"Our journey hasn't been easy for the last five years but with our God who gives us spiritual strength and courage to continue on and persevere with this project," said Tanielu.

Hastings Wesley Methodist Church's oldest parishioners, Jean Oliver (left) and Oketopa Seli, unveiling the foundation stone with the Rev Iakopo Faafuata and the Rev Andrew Doubleday. Photo / Ian Cooper

"It was a beautiful sunny Hawke's Bay day to start with, then the service was a memorable event."

The foundation laying event was attended by some of the leaders of the New Zealand Methodist congregation.

The superintendent of the Wesley Methodist parish, the Rev Iakopo Faafuata, led the service.

Methodist Church of New Zealand president the Rev Andrew Doubleday, of Christchurch, officiated the blessing of the foundation stone and also preached the Gospel.

The superintendent of Sinoti Samoa Methodist Church of New Zealand, the Rev Paulo Ieli and his wife Fa'apaiaga Ieli, who came from Auckland, also spoke.

Hastings Wesley Methodist Church's oldest parishioners, Jean Oliver and Oketopa Seli, helped the Revs Iakopo Faafuata and Andrew Doubleday unveil the foundation stone.

Methodist Church of New Zealand president the Rev Andrew Doubleday flew from Christchurch to officiate the blessing of the foundation stone. Photo / Ian Cooper

Parish property manager Dennis Coon said the new community centre will have modern facilities, showers, offices and a full commercial kitchen for catering.

"The old community hall catered for many groups over many years of its life - some groups for 20 years," Coon said.



The parish property manager hopes the new centre will host just as many, if not more, groups and people once completed.