Politics means Nikita Mazepin has lost his Haas drive. Photo / Supplied

Don Kennedy on Formula One

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the FIA has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September, while the Haas team has terminated its contract with its naming sponsor, Ukralkali, a chemical company owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin.

It also sacked his son, Nikita Mazepin, who drove for the team last year alongside Mick Schumacher. There is a well know adage that sport and politics don't or shouldn't mix.

The rationale is that individuals or teams should be able to compete on the international sporting stage irrespective of race, creed or the political affiliation of a country.

But the reality is, sport and politics are inevitably intertwined and that has become very clear since Russia unlawfully and mercilessly invaded Ukraine with the clear intent to take back a country that gained its independence when the Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991.

The history of Ukraine is both complex and intriguing. The East Slavic state known as "Kievan Rus" was invaded by the Mongol Empire in the 13th century and over the next 600 years, was controlled by Poland-Lithuania, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and then the Tsardom of Russia.

We will end the history lesson there, but you get the picture that Ukraine, because of its location having the second largest landmass in Europe after Russia, has always been a target for greedy conquerors.

The majority of the world, with the notable exception of China, have condemned the Russian invasion, which has drawn unfavorable comparisons with Germany's invasion of its neighbours, led by its dictator Adolf Hitler in 1939, that resulted in World War II. It seems Russian President Vladimir Putin, now likely the most hated world leader since Hitler, had waited until Russian athletes returned from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, before invading Ukraine.

History suggests it is naive to say sport and politics don't mix, because inevitably they do, beginning with the Ancient Olympics, which were used by city-states to exert dominance over their rivals and continued through to the 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin, Germany. Nazi Germany wanted to showcase its superiority over other countries and give credence to Hitler's master race theory, which was based on white supremacy. It was a major shock to Hitler that a black American athlete, Jesse Owens, stole the headlines with his four gold medals.

Rather than separating the sport from politics, F1 has gone in the opposite direction. For two years the FIA has carried the slogan "We Race As One" to show its support for diversity and inclusion in the wake of racial prejudice around the world. Lewis Hamilton persuaded at least half of his fellow competitors to take the knee before the start of a Grand Prix, a gesture that began in 2016 when members of the San Francisco 49ers football team took to the knee to call attention to issues of racial equality and police brutality.

Some F1 drivers took to wearing black T-shirts with the words "End racism" emblazoned on them. Hamilton got more personal, wearing a T-shirt that said "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" a 26-year-old African-American woman shot dead in Louisville, Kentucky, when three white police officers carried out a drug raid on the apartment she shared with her partner, who was the apparent suspect. No officer was charged despite 32 bullets being fired.

F1 announced in early February that the knee gesture is to be dropped in 2022.

"The gesture was important for the ones that believed that was an important message, because we need to respect everyone," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports.

"But now it is time to move on and take some other action. The action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step."

Two weeks later following the Russian invasion, F1 announced the Russian GP, which joined the calendar in 2014, was cancelled for 2022 and beyond.

"The FIA Formula 1 World championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," the F1 statement read.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1 and the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Russian and Belarus racing licences could still race under an "FIA flag" subject to agreeing to condemn the Russian invasion, but Motorsport UK went a step further.

"No Russian/ Belarusian licenced teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK," Motorsport UK Chairman David Richards announced.

"The Motorsport UK decision was made in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis. It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt."

Haas then announced that it had split with title sponsor Ukralkali., and Nikita Mazepin, who drives for the team. Mazepin senior is said to have close links with Putin.

"Haas F1 team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," a team statement said.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

The Haas team finished last in the 2021 championship, scoring no points, so is heavily reliant on sponsorship. This could be the beginning of the end for the American team financed largely by a Russian. Team principal Guenther Steiner claims it has "other resources" to call upon to meet its monetary needs, without stating what they are.

Axed driver Mazepin has reacted to his sacking by taking to social media.

"Dear fans and followers," he wrote. "I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process followed in the unilateral step."

"To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days."

Indeed, he did the following day.

"I would like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world including IOC (International Olympic Committee) that sport should remain outside politics. Disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in its principle-the unity and peace. Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?"

It seems harsh that an individual sportsperson has had their career snuffed out by a reckless and ambitious leader willing to commit acts of genocide. Is Mazepin being crucified simply because he was born in Russia? Since 1945, many German and Japanese drivers have participated in the F1 world championship, which began in 1950. But now that Macepin is out, should Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou be allowed to drive for Alfa Romeo, given the accusations of serious human rights violations in China, such as the genocide against its Uighur Muslim population and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong?

Former F1 Russian driver Danii Kvyat has had his new team G-Drive team pulled from the World Endurance Championship, even though he is clearly against the war on Ukraine.

"I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace," he said. "I don't want military action and wars to influence the future of humanity, I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world."

Russian drivers are now the exception to the "We Race As One," slogan.

Its clear that sport and sportspersons can never escape politics. F1 is set to test this weekend and then race the following week, in Bahrain, where in 2011 there was a Bahraini uprising by Shia protestors that led to violent and deadly clashes with troops protecting the monarchy. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was responsible for F1 going to Bahrain and Russia, a debatable decision in hindsight.