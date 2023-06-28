Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Formula One: Drivers fight for career survival in Styrian Mountains

Hawkes Bay Today
By Don Kennedy
8 mins to read
Sergio "Checo" Perez has been criticised by some for recent relatively disappointing results for Red Bull. Photo / Don Kennedy

Sergio "Checo" Perez has been criticised by some for recent relatively disappointing results for Red Bull. Photo / Don Kennedy

There are a number of drivers who will be fighting to retain or regain a Formula One seat when F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring in Speilberg, for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The circuit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today