The couple have been interested in property for a long time, starting when they lived in Melbourne, where Harris played for the Storm from 2013-17.

It’s something that continued when they moved to Auckland, where he played 117 games for the Warriors across seven seasons.

A couple of property agents they dealt with in Auckland a few years ago sowed the seed and their interest in it has grown ever since, leading to a meeting with Tremains chief executive Gabrielle Ellett.

“Gabrielle offered an opportunity for both Nat and I to sit our real estate licences and work with Tremains, which we jumped on really fast. Between her and general manager Kiki Abel, we were sold.”

Ellett and Abel presented what the role could look like for the couple and the possibility of learning under Will Tremain, sales manager in their Havelock North office.

“We’re so excited and can’t wait to get into it,” says Harris, who also played 16 times for New Zealand.

Harris, who attended Hastings Boys’ High School before moving to Melbourne, is quick to acknowledge the connection between his new employers and sport.

Late All Black great Kel Tremain and wife Pam set up the business about 55 years ago.

“There is that connection and they [the business] do a lot of work in the community and that’s what myself and Nat have been about really. When they spoke to us, we saw that’s what they’re about too and it felt like a natural fit.”

Late All Black and Magpies captain Kel Tremain, pictured with the Ranfurly Shield after the famous 6-0 win over Waikato on September 24, 1966, founded the Tremains real estate firm with wife Pam about 55 years ago.

Although Harris wasn’t able to retire on his terms, he’s well aware of the benefits this new career and lifestyle bring to his family.

“I played a sport where I had to leave my family every second week for three or four days at a time and now we get to wake up every morning and work together. I get to work with my family and spend time with them instead of travelling. I’m pumped for it.”

Harris also sees similarities between his league career and this new chapter.

“It takes a lot of discipline and consistency to get it right and that’s like sport. If you want to get it right and have results that’s what you need to do.

“We’re excited about helping people with the next steps in their lives because buying property is a big decision and the more work we can do to make it easier for them will make it a good experience for them.”