Caz Pettersson (in pink) believes they are speaking up for the welfare of animals on board the live export ship Anna Marra. Photo / Paul Taylor

A shop once at the centre of a storm over livestock exporting from Western Australia, has docked at Napier Port to the chagrin of live export protesters.

On Sunday, the 14-strong protest organiser Caz Pettersson said it was the sixth such 'live export protest' they had organised this year, after Anna Marra formerly the Awassi Express, docked in Napier

"We are doing it because we want to create public awareness, and we are doing it because cows shouldn't be going in ships. They should be in pastures grazing on grass."

According to animal rights movement Safe (Save Animals From Exploitation) the ship was implicated in a "live export disaster" of more than 60,000 sheep from Fremantle to Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE in August 2017.

Safe claimed 2400 died on the voyage, but the figure was never verified.

That same year the ship had been used to export 4500 Holstein cattle on a 15-day voyage from Napier to China.

Now it has approval from the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) for up to 10,000 head.

Manager of animal health and exports, Carolyn Guy, previously said a comprehensive risk assessment had been done for the export, and MPI was satisfied the exporter had measures in place to mitigate animal welfare risks.

The vessel will depart only when MPI veterinarians are satisfied with the loading and welfare of the animals on board, and the Animal Welfare Export Certificate has been issued, she said.

Pettersson said it was "disconcerting" for them to see a ship with a "bad" animal safety record in dock.

"Someone has to stand up for these animals, someone has to speak for them."