Violet Skilton and Marge Bentley put the finishing touches to the bed-making.

Before Pahīatua celebrated its centennial in 1981, it was suggested a history of the area should be recorded, says local historian Jean Eddie.

"A meeting was called of interested people, by the late Mrs Margery Bentley. This meeting was held in a classroom at Tararua College on April 14, 1977.

"After much discussion, a project was under way. The foundation committee members were: Mesdames M. Bentley, B. Draper, A. Draper, D. Watts, I. Watts, P. Singers, A. Herbert, J. Buckley, J. Eddie, E. Hoggard, J. Carle, V. Skilton and M. Chisholm. Messrs: L. Petrowski (LionsClub), P. Moore, J. Corrigan, N. Chisholm, A Darragh (Rotary) and C. Carle.

"The business of a building to house historical records was paramount and a name for the newly formed committee was decided. This was the origin of the Pahīatua & Districts Museum.

"It was fortuitous that an empty house belonging to the Howell Estate at 33 Sedcole St, Pahīatua, was empty. The family offered the new committee the use of the house and section, providing it paid the rates and insurance and provided upkeep of the property.

"Unknown to the newly formed committee, this house became of great significance to the town, built in 1893 for the first doctor in the town, Coleridge Ridd," she said.

The first meeting was held on July 7, 1977 and membership was $1 per year. Everyone worked as one big happy family. A great deal of hard work was got through before the museum could be opened to the public.

The grand opening was held on October 7, 1978, with members of the committee dressing up in period costumes as a fitting display.

"High praise has been the reward given by the steady stream of viewers for far and near and the few loyal members can now be really proud of their museum," - extract from Pahīatua and Districts More Tales from the Bush.

People gathered at 33 Sedcole St, Pahīatua, on July 2, 1977, to inspect Mrs Howell's residence, with a view to renting the building for a museum.

At the time, Mrs Howell was in a home in Palmerston North and her family was not able to do anything with the house. however, the Howell family were sympathetic to the newly formed museum committee and agreed to let the committee have use of the building, rent-free, providing the committee paid the rates and insurance on the property.

The Pahīatua & Districts Museum Society Inc was able to purchase the property in 1980 after the death of Mrs Howell, aged 93. The museum, through the generosity of the Howell family, was able to secure the house and section at government value.

The money to purchase the property was raised through raffles, shop days, small grants and the generous donations of two anonymous "friends" of the museum society.

The rate of interest to pay these anonymous donors was 5 per cent - a wonderful help for which the museum shall always be grateful.