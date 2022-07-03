Frost covers everything on Pukeora Scenic Road in Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay early Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has enjoyed mostly warm sunny days following its frosty mornings, but forecasters expect rain to end both in the coming week.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said Hawke's Bay will stay dry until Tuesday, when rain comes in from the west.

"On Tuesday a low-pressure system crosses the central part of New Zealand. There is a bit of uncertainty on the exact position of that low-pressure system but what that does mean is the likelihood of scattered rain later in the day on Tuesday."

He said the rain will linger on Wednesday but Thursday will look fine until another low pressure system on Friday brings the possibility of more rain.

He said the mornings would no longer be as frosty while the rain was around.

"When that rain is around that' will stop things from cooling down at night, which would put a stop to the frost".

The Ruahine range. MetService meteorologist Andrew James said midweek rain will come to Hawke's Bay from the west. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said areas closer to the hills and Napier-Taupō road would experience the heaviest rain, as the rain mostly came from the west. However, heavy rain wasn't expected for Hawke's Bay.

"It's looking like it could be heavy in the ranges along that Napier-Taupō road, but more on the Taupō side on that Tuesday and Wednesday."

"If people are going to be travelling, do keep an eye on the forecast and any information."

He said Napier and Hastings would get highs of 15C to 16C throughout the week and lows of around 2C and 3C.

He said Tuesday and Wednesday would be quite a bit warmer overnight, with 10C in Napier and Hastings, before temperatures between 5C and 7C later in the week.