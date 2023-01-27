Forecasters wary of heavy rain over Hawke’s Bay on Saturday

Auckland Anniversary weekend has started with flooding and torrential rain across the region. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Jed Bradley / Amy Wiggins / Claudia Tarrant

Auckland Anniversary weekend has started with flooding and torrential rain across the region. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Jed Bradley / Amy Wiggins / Claudia Tarrant

A heavy rain watch has been issued by MetService for inland Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

At least one person died and a state of emergency was declared in Auckland on Friday asfloodwaters rose throughout the city during an “unprecedented” deluge of rain.

The weather system has moved southeast, though has so far caused little to no problems in Hawke’s Bay, with no fire callouts and all highways remaining open as at 6am.

Roughly 13 millimetres of rain had fallen on the Heretaunga Plains from 12am to 6am, but MetService was predicting another 34mm by the end of the day.

A heavy rain watch is in place for inland parts of Hawke's Bay. Photo / MetService

Inland areas of the region are likely to cop it the worst.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on Central North Island from southern Waikato across to Taihape and inland Hawke’s Bay until 8pm Sat, 28 Jan

The forecaster said periods of heavy rain “may approach and possibly exceed warning amounts in localised areas”.