Forecast 'atmospheric river' likely to miss Dannevirke and Hawke's Bay

Dannevirke has had its ups and downs with the weather this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke and much of Hawke's Bay may escape heavy rain forecast for the country over the next few days.

The MetService has been issuing warnings with heavy rain expected across the country over the next two days, but only scattered showers are forecast for Dannevirke.

A high pressure system which brought the sun to Dannevirke earlier this week was set to move east, and a frontal system would move over the west of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the front, which includes what is known scientifically as an "atmospheric river", would bring "significant accumulations" of rain to northern and western parts of the South Island and is expected to last until Thursday evening.

The front was predicted to move eastwards onto the North Island, and heavy rain was likely to be in many parts of the island, with elevated areas including the Tararua Range bearing the brunt of it.

It's been a wetter winter than normal for most so far - July was the wettest on record for most of the country.

According to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric research (Niwa), there were five separate weather events between July 11 and July 31 which brought flooding to much of the country.

Many areas also experienced more rainfall than what was normal for this time of year.

Data from MetService showed that in measurements taken at Takapau Plains, for the 30 days from July 15, a total of 91mm of rain fell.

Dannevirke also experienced warmer temperatures than normal in July with an average temperature of 9.5 degrees, the second highest since records began in 1951.

Recent heavy rains led to a large number of faults around the district's roads, frustrating residents. Photo / Supplied

The weather experienced in the Tararua district saw more than 1000 faults reported, including slips, dropouts, fallen trees and a number of potholes on the district's roads.

Predictions for the coming months are that temperatures are mostly likely to be warmer than average, with rainfall and soil moisture levels returning to around normal.

What that will mean for Dannevirke this summer, given that there remain issues with the impounded supply of water in its reservoir, is uncertain.

In February, figures released from Niwa showed the amount of rainfall in January was equal with the lowest since records began in 1951.