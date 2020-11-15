Football: Hawke's Bay United suffer lacklustre 3-0 loss in season opener

Hawke's Bay United lost 3-0 in their season opener this weekend against Hamilton Wanderers. Photo / Ian Cooper

A familiar face came back to haunt Hawke's Bay United in their ISPS Handa Men's Premiership opener against the Hamilton Wanderers at the weekend.

Josh Signey, who made the move up north to Wanderers earlier this year, netted two of his sides three second half goals in a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Bluewater Stadium, Napier, on Sunday.

After a scrappy and lacklustre first half from both sides, with chances few and far between, the 23-year-old made the games breakthrough in the 55th minute with a firmly struck shot from the edge of the box past Scott Morris.

Signey added to his tally just two minutes later with a well-worked team goal, finished off with a delicate finish past the HBU keeper to give his team some breathing room.

Derek Tieku, a former Crystal Palace and Fulham youth prospect, grabbed his sides third and final goal of the day late into the match in the 85th minute as the home side looked to get back into the game.

English-born Signey said leaving his former stomping ground with three points is always a nice feeling.

"It certainly makes the trip home a lot better," he said.

Hawke's Bay United struggled with link-up play going forward, with newcomer Jesse Randall having the home side's best chances of the match.

Hawke's Bay United forward Gavin Hoy couldn't make a breakthrough past Hamilton Wanderers on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Newly appointed co-captain Fergus Neil said it was a "tough day at the office" for the boys in black and white.

"We knew it was going to be very tough," he said. "We had a plan and a plan b, but unfortunately we couldn't pull together and pull it off today."

Th 28-year-old HBU mainstay admitted his side was slow in possession and struggled at both ends of the pitch, with the away side leaving Napier with a deserved three points.

"To be fair to Hamilton, they defended really well and limited our opportunities on our attack. There is certainly a bit to work on," he said.

"It's not ideal looking at the team sheet and seeing Tommy Semmy is going to be running at me all day too. He can make it a tough afternoon for anyone and that is what they did."

Despite not scoring, Semmy, a Papua New Guinea international, caused the HBU backline problems throughout the match.

Hawke's Bay United will be hoping to bounce back next weekend when they travel to the capital to face Team Wellington at David Farrington Park at 1pm on Saturday.

The two sides faced off in HBU's only preseason friendly, with Greatholder's side coming away with a 5-4 win.

Season tickets to watch the side's remaining six home matches are still available for $50 for adults.