Football: Hawke's Bay United draw 2-2 with Team Wellington

Hawke's Bay United are unbeaten in three games after a 2-2 draw against Team Wellington in the eighth round of the ISPS Handa Men's Premiership on Saturday at Bluewater Stadium in Napier.
United came from two goals down to earn a point against the competition's second-placed side.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Sam-Mason Smith, who finished tidily after a ball over the top.
Team Wellington doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time with a goal to Hamish Watson, and Hawke's Bay looked set to lose their sixth game of the season.
But Jorge Akers pulled one back for United in the 64th minute, slotting a goal through keeper Scott Basalaj's legs.
Hugo Delhommelle got the equaliser 10 minutes later - a cheekily chipped penalty that made it 2-2.
Hawke's Bay United are away to third-placed Hamilton Wanderers in their next game, which is at 2pm next Sunday.