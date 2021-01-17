Football: Hawke's Bay United draw 2-2 with Team Wellington

Hugo Delhommelle, centre, celebrates his equalising goal with Hawke's Bay United teammates Ahmad Othman, left, and fellow goalscorer Jorge Akers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay United are unbeaten in three games after a 2-2 draw against Team Wellington in the eighth round of the ISPS Handa Men's Premiership on Saturday at Bluewater Stadium in Napier.

United came from two goals down to earn a point against the competition's second-placed side.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Sam-Mason Smith, who finished tidily after a ball over the top.

Team Wellington doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time with a goal to Hamish Watson, and Hawke's Bay looked set to lose their sixth game of the season.

But Jorge Akers pulled one back for United in the 64th minute, slotting a goal through keeper Scott Basalaj's legs.

Hugo Delhommelle got the equaliser 10 minutes later - a cheekily chipped penalty that made it 2-2.

Hawke's Bay United are away to third-placed Hamilton Wanderers in their next game, which is at 2pm next Sunday.