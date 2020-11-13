Football: Hawke's Bay United confident ahead of premiership season opener

Hawke's Bay United head coach Chris Greatholder says a balance of old-timers and youthful new prospects will be vital to a successful season. Photo / Warren Buckland

Finding the balance of cultured old-timers and youthful new prospects will be vital to a successful season, ahead of Hawke's Bay United's ISPS Handa Men's Premiership opener this weekend.

Head coach Chris Greatholder says he is optimistic ahead of the new national football league campaign, despite a limited preseason schedule.

With just one official preseason friendly under their belts – a 5-4 victory away to Team Wellington last weekend – Greatholder says he hopes new additions Jesse Randall and Kailan Gould can provide Hawke's Bay mainstay Gavin Hoy with plenty of service throughout the summer.

"We've got a mixture of old heads coming back and some good new players in, so it's good to see the boys come together, start implementing our tactical principles and the culture we're trying to create," he said.

"We've only had three and a half weeks together and already had a few overuse injuries. We're close to blending the squad together, but I'd love another week or two if I'm perfectly honest."

Gould, who was recently crowned the 2020 Men's Capital Premier Player of the Year after a season at Wainuiomata, scored a hat-trick in HBU's only preseason friendly, while Randall netted a brace.

Greatholder said while the goals are good for the player's confidence, he is not getting carried away and will continue with "fast and furious" training session's right up until game day.

"We've seen how dangerous we can be, so fingers crossed the boys can do what they do best," he said. "The aim of that game was to be in a position to lock down our starting XI, which we have done."

HBU will face Hamilton Wanderers at Bluewater Stadium, Napier, at 2pm on Sunday.

New signing Jesse Randall, along with Kailan Gould and Gavin Hoy, will look to cause teams trouble throughout the ISPS Handa Men's Premiership season. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Greatholder, who will again co-coach United alongside player/coach Bill Robertson, says a top four finish is the side's aim this season.

"The league this year is probably the strongest it's ever been," he said.

"At this stage, all eight squads will be full of optimism and excitement and will say they've got a stronger squad than last year, which is crazy."

Greatholder said most games will come down to fine margins, with his side looking to take advantage by scoring more goals than before with their new-look front three.

"We've recruited well and appear to have gone under the radar so far, so we're quietly confident we'll go well," he said.

While Napier's deluge earlier this week left the squad's preparations mostly unaffected, the club only got the green light to host the season opener at the Bluewater Stadium today.

One player, who Greatholder wished to remain anonymous, did pick up an injury while wading through the flood waters, but will be fit for the weekend.

"We went into training on Tuesday with a Plan B and Plan C, but we luckily didn't need to execute."

Season tickets to watch the side's seven home matches are still available for $50 for adults.

Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students and free from those under 13.