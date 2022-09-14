You never know what you'll find at the Dannevirke Night Market and Food Festival. Photo / Warren Buckland.

There will be food stalls to cater for a variety of tastes at the Night Market and Food Festival in Dannevirke this Friday.

Organiser Jacky Check, who also organised the monthly Saturday markets, said there would be about 15 food stalls, and promised a wide variety of available foodstuffs, from Korean and South African food to 'Bushman's Tucker'.

There would also be donut stalls, island food, and even a greengrocer.

Check has been busy putting the final touches to the event, which will also include stalls of every kind.

She has also been lent some big lights for the evening, and will have solar lights and balloons to attract people to the showgrounds.

It was the first time she had run a food festival.

"I'm quite excited. I've never been involved in anything like this before," Check said.

She was hoping the food festival would eventually encourage stall holders to come along to future markets.

She had decided to run the food festival to try to encourage people with food stalls to come along to the markets, and was happy with the response.

She was also hoping to get some support from the Dannevirke community to come to the festival and browse the stalls.

The food festival and market will run from 4.30pm to 8.30pm at the Dannevirke A&P showgrounds on Friday.