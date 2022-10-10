Juleen Ormond's piece in keeping with the romance theme. Photo / Leanne Warr

Romance will be the drawcard at this year's exhibition by the Dannevirke Floral Art group.

Visitors to the group's annual event can also expect to see a centrepiece that would be

"totally over the top", according to president Juleen Omond.

The exhibition this weekend has been designed around the theme of romance, which was suggested by one of their members who is "an eternal optimist", according to the organising committee.

Yukimi Brown with her work in progress, helped by Viv Ball. Photo / Leanne Warr

Members have gone all out to create their designs around the theme, which comprises six classes: Valentines Gift, Welcome Topiary Trees, Sweetie Pie, It Takes Two, Anniversary and Romance and then a festive table.

Omond said the festive table would be a "totally over-the-top exuberance".

She said it would be a group effort consisting of a centrepiece with huge candelabra and place settings.

"It will look like a wonderful festive, anniversary, over-the-top royal affair."

Those coming along to the exhibition would be welcomed at the door by two topiary trees and then down the centre of the hall would be freestanding designs.

Yukimi Brown, back from left, Juleen Omond, Linda Barnett, Sue Giddens, Viv Ball (at back), Christine Littlejohn, Mary Whitham are the organising committee. Photo / Leanne Warr

The committee members stressed that it was not a competition, as there were members who were at varying levels of skill.

"Some of them will be novice, and some of them really top-notch."

There would be large designs as well as petite ones.

The exhibition would also be an opportunity for those who were new to the area to explore their own interest in floral art.

Dannevirke's Floral Art group started 41 years ago, but it had become more than just about the art form.

The group was supportive and inclusive, and non-judgmental.

While it was the interest that initially got Sue Giddens involved, it was the "people and the fun" that kept her going back.

"Flowers are a beautiful medium," other committee members said.

Mary Whitham shows one of her pieces. Photo / Leanne Warr

"We've got educators willing to help us," Mary Whitham offered. "There are wonderful educators here and a lot of information shared."

"Competitions are good fun," Linda Barnett said. "When we go to another area and take our little offerings and come back with a prize. It's really lovely."

They were connected with a much larger group which included Palmerston North, Marton, Whanganui, Horowhenua and others and members often took part in competitions.

While it would seem that anything goes with floral art, every piece had to follow the elements and principles of art and design, which applied to all art forms, Barnett said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're a painter or a sculptor or anything. That's what we try and do and then our creative juices take over."

She said with exhibitions it didn't matter as much.

"As long as you enjoy what you're doing."

The exhibition will run on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm at the Rawhiti Lodge Hall, 191 High Street and entry will cost $2.