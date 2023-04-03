Who are these two? Their photo is amongst a stash of images found along the Waipawa River after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

A Waipawa mother and daughter out for a walk along the recently flooded Waipawa River returned home with a stash of photographs rescued from the mud and silt left by Waipawa’s recent flooding.

The pair were walking at the end of Guy St, Waipawa when they saw what looked like plastic sleeves from a photo album, so they investigated further and found several filled with mud-covered images.

One of the photos found in the mud and silt on the Waipawa River after recent flooding. Photo / supplied

Having gathered all they could find, they took them home and rinsed and dried the photos, which appear to be family and holiday pictures dating from the 1980s back to the 1960s, if not earlier.

“They must have been swept away from someone’s house in the floods. Some of the photos are quite damaged but others have survived almost unharmed,” say the finders.

“We would really like to get them back home where they belong, with their family.”

Holiday memories , one of the images saved from the flood and now looking for their rightful owner. Photo / supplied

A post on local Facebook pages didn’t come up with any clues, so the finders are hoping the owners are readers of the CHB Mail. If you recognise these images, please contact the CHB Mail on Facebook, email editorial@chbmail.co.nz, phone 06 858 8166 or visit the CHB Mail office at 125 Ruataniwha St Waipukurau.