Flights cancelled and delayed and at Hawke's Bay Airport due to strong winds

Flight NZ5772 coming in to land at Hawke's Bay Airport Tuesday afternoon, after being diverted earlier to Palmerston North due to strong winds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Flight NZ5772 coming in to land at Hawke's Bay Airport Tuesday afternoon, after being diverted earlier to Palmerston North due to strong winds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two Air New Zealand flights to and from Hawke's Bay Airport have been cancelled and about seven delayed today due to strong winds.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said flight NZ5005 AKL-NPE returned to Auckland, where the flight was terminated, and the returning flight NZ5012 (Auckland to Napier) was also cancelled as a consequence.

The spokesman also said flight NZ5772 Christchurch-Napier was diverted to Palmerston North Tuesday morning due to the weather.

"Some flights in and out of Napier today have been affected by the weather, namely strong winds."

After being diverted, the flight was able to leave Palmerston North a couple of hours later and was seen landing at Hawke's Bay at about 2.15pm.

The spokesperson said Air New Zealand has been communicating with affected customers to re-accommodate them.

"We apologise for any disruption this may have caused our customers and thank them for their understanding and patience.

"Customers booked to travel are advised to keep an eye on our arrivals and departures page on the Air New Zealand website for up-to-date flight information."

MetService meteorologist April Clark said there were westerly gusts of up to 87 km/h all day around Hawke's Bay Airport.

"It has been gusty all through the morning and afternoon there."

MetService put out a Strong Wind Warning for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 2pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday.

It predicts severe westerly gales of up to 120 km/h that could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and that could be dangerous for drivers.

Clark said the gusts would start to ease off Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but strong winds would remain for a bit longer.