The Central Ag Contracting Mud Slide will be the main highlight.

The Central Ag Contracting Mud Slide will be the main highlight.

It’s on again – the annual chance to don fancy dress, run for miles, get covered in mud, climb stuff, slide down stuff, fall over a few times and quite possibly lose a shoe.

It’s all in the name of fun and fundraising and it’s the 10th annual Flemington School Mud Run, held at Lake Station, Wanstead, south of Waipukurau.

It’s the event’s 10th anniversary and there are impressive prizes to be won: $500 cash is up for grabs, thanks to HES Earthmoving, across our three fancy dress categories - the best-dressed individual, the best-dressed team and the best-dressed child. There is also a major spot prize to be won on the day.

The mud run has been awarded the Community Initiative Award at both the 2023 CHB Sports Awards and the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards.

Organisers said: “The mud run involves a huge number of voluntary hours from our school whānau and community, and this is a great recognition of all the hard work over the last 10 years.”

The tyre obstacle takes no prisoners at the Flemington Mud Run.

Obstacles are planned, mud is sorted, BBQs prepped and, thanks to local businesses and community donations - including sponsoring some wicked auction items - fundraising is well underway. So if you would rather support the Flemington Mud Run from the safety of home, check out the online auctions at www.32auctions.com/flemingtonmudrun2023.

The 2022 Flemington Mud Run had a record number of runners, more than 600 participants, and the Flemington School PFG is hoping to get even more folks muddy this year, in the school’s biggest annual fundraiser.

There are 2.5km, 5km or 10km races sponsored by Stevenson and Taylor, Brandt and Schaw Building.

Hot food and coffee (cash only) and showers will be available.

The Central Ag Contracting Mud Slide will be the main highlight, but there are plenty more exciting obstacles all sponsored by awesome local businesses’ such as the mud pools, dam crossings, creek runs, jumps and climbs, there’s plenty to challenge everyone.

The 2022 Flemington Mud Run had a record number of runners - more than 600 participants.

The details

What: Flemington Mud Run

When: Sunday, November 19, Registration at 8.45am, pre-race brief 9.45am, 10am start

Info: Register on the website or Facebook page. www.flemingtonmudrun.co.nz

Tickets: Primary school students $15, Secondary school students $20, Adults $25, Family pass (five people) $60. Registrations on the day will cost you more, so sign up online early to get the discount