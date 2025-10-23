A design concept for Te Pā Harakeke, Hastings District Council’s 39-unit elder housing complex, scheduled for completion by June next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A design concept for Te Pā Harakeke, Hastings District Council’s 39-unit elder housing complex, scheduled for completion by June next year.

Applications are now open for Hastings District Council’s new elder housing complex, Te Pā Harakeke, on Swansea Rd in central Flaxmere.

The 39-unit development, being built in partnership with Government co-funders Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development through its Affordable Housing Fund, is expected to be completed by June next year.

The homes are designed for older residents or people nearing retirement who are still working but are struggling to pay rent.

“The development of Te Pā Harakeke is part of Hastings District Council’s broader strategy to provide safe, affordable housing for our ageing population,” the council said.

“This project ensures that our seniors have access to homes that offer stability, support and connection within a thriving community.”