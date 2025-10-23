Advertisement
Flaxmere’s new 39-unit elder housing development opens for applications

A design concept for Te Pā Harakeke, Hastings District Council’s 39-unit elder housing complex, scheduled for completion by June next year.

Applications are now open for Hastings District Council’s new elder housing complex, Te Pā Harakeke, on Swansea Rd in central Flaxmere.

The 39-unit development, being built in partnership with Government co-funders Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development through its Affordable Housing Fund, is expected to

