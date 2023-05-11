Community consultation was at the heart of the design of the new skate park.

Flaxmere Park has done it again – winning Recreation Aotearoa’s Most Active Park Award 2023.

Announced at Recreation Aotearoa’s annual Green Pavlova conference on May 11, this is the second big award the newly updated park has received.

Building on the mahi that saw Flaxmere first win the award in 2020, this year’s submission focused on the addition of more active play elements and the community input that made them happen.

The submission stated that “adding to the vast range of activities the Flaxmere Park now also boasts a top-of-the-line full-size basketball court, a volleyball court, community supplied and maintained boxing bag, and the largest (and arguably the best) skate park in the district”.

When filling out the submission form the Hastings District Council said, “It has been a logistical challenge fitting everything the community desires on the park while still leaving heaps of room for picnics, free play and events – but it works.”

The updated park also canvassed, in-depth, the strong community consultation that underpinned the design of the new skate park, and the ‘look and feel’ of the artwork that makes it different from any other skate facility in the country.

As well as being closely involved in the skate elements, youth, in particular, had a very strong wish that the facility ‘looks like us’.

To fulfil that desire, and on the advice of respected members of the Flaxmere community, council contracted the artist collective Iwi Toi Kahungunu to develop the young people’s ideas and complete the artwork.

Flaxmere councillor Henry Heke said the award recognised the huge efforts put in by the community and council teams, to make Flaxmere Park “a fantastic facility for all of Flaxmere and the wider district. I’m really looking forward to celebrating this with the community.”

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst added winning the award for a second time reflected the ongoing partnership between the community and council, and the achievements that come from that close relationship.

“I’m very proud of everyone involved – at council we have a very big focus on making our recreational facilities in Flaxmere the best they can be, especially as we increase the number of homes and therefore families moving into Paharakeke.”











