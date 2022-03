A house fire in Flaxmere on Tuesday afternoon has severely damaged a family's home and destroyed their belongings. Photo / Bevan Conley

A house fire in Flaxmere has severely damaged a family's home and destroyed their belongings.

Two fire trucks from Hastings attended the scene at 1.04pm and managed to extinguish the fire by 2.37pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Murray Dunbar said the house was "severely damaged".

He said the fire was not suspicious and no injuries were sustained.

MORE TO COME