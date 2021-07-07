Flaxmere Boxing Academy receives three years of funding

Colten Garnet (front right kneeling) was given some kit for his upcoming bout at training this week. Photo / Supplied

Colten Garnet (front right kneeling) was given some kit for his upcoming bout at training this week. Photo / Supplied

The Flaxmere Boxing Academy that's "more like a home than a sports facility" has received funding for the next three years.

For the past nine years the boxing academy has provided fitness and inspiration for locals, at least 330 registered members have passed through, the academy's founder says.

Hastings District Council has allocated the gym $10,000 a year for the next three years through its 2021-2024 multi-year strategic community partnership fund.

Academy founder, Hastings ambassador and Hastings district councillor Henare O'Keefe said the funding would be put towards the facility's rent.

"We really appreciate this grant – and being a multi-year one it's great to know we don't have to worry about paying the rent for the next three years."

There are currently more than 40, mostly younger people enrolled at the academy.

Training is on offer two to three times a week, and coaches Elishia Pritchard and Dayna Nuku say it's really rewarding to volunteer their time helping others.

Elishia has been coaching for three months but has been training at the academy since 2016 and says there's "a real sense of belonging here" and it is somewhere she feels valued.

Dayna has been involved for about five years, starting off taking part and now coaching and says she likes "the whole vibe here".

This week academy member Colten Garnet, 15, was preparing for a tournament being hosted by the Havelock North Saints Boxing Academy this weekend at Havelock North High School.

It was his second ever tournament after winning his first one held in Hastings.

Since he started attending the academy a year ago, he says he has got a lot out of it.

"I started with nothing, I didn't know anything about boxing but now I love it."

Henare says that ultimately the academy is about "warriors in the ring" and "champions in the home".

The Flaxmere Boxing Academy was one of 15 organisations to receive a multi-year community grant in this year's funding round.