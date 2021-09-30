Flash Trash: Hastings' rubbish bins get makeover

Flash Trash photography competition has brought flora and fauna to the bin lids of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Hastings city rubbish bins have been jazzed up with images of flowers, leaves, bees and trees in a bid to make trash flash.

About 30 local rangatahi, aged 17 and under, were armed with a camera and encouraged to lend an Attenboroughesque eye to the environment in a 'Flash Trash' photography competition in June.

From the 47 images submitted, the top 30 were selected by charitable trust Foto Iwi, and have since made their way onto rubbish bin lids throughout Hastings.

The initiative is part of a 12-month series of photography and video workshops organised by Foto Iwi and supported by Hastings District Council, to engage youth in creative pursuits.

Foto Iwi manager Shayne Jeffares said the project aligned well with the Council's 'Keep Hastings Beautiful' campaign.

"By engaging with rangatahi through Flash Trash we're getting the 'trash belongs in the bin' and 'let's all do our bit to keep our city clean' messages out there, particularly to youth," Jeffares said.

The photographs taken for the Flash Trash competition are also being exhibited at Hastings District Library on the mezzanine floor.