Grant Haua is set to bring five nights of blues to our small halls. Photo / Supplied

Small Halls Sessions are coming in thick and fast, bringing quality artists of international repute to play intimate gigs in Hawke's Bay.

Jamie Macphail, creator and curator of the Small Hall Sessions, says the next musician to grace our small stages is rising star Grant Haua, whose honey-poured-over-thunder voice, sharp guitar skills, stomping percussion and hard-hitting lyrics will delight locals and travellers alike.

"Every night from June 8 to 12, the Bay's small halls will be treated to Haua's signature stylings - it's blues, yes, but not as you know it," says Macphail.

"Haua weaves influences from the bars and the bayous of America's deep south with his Māori roots to produce unique and beautiful music to get your heart beating faster and your toes tapping in time.

"You might remember him as one half of the two-man blues roots juggernaut, Swamp Thing, who regularly electrified dance floors across the country. But it's his solo tunes that have got people excited overseas. He's been signed to prestigious French label Dixiefrog Records and has sold out tours across Europe and the US.

"His latest album, Awa Blues, won the Golden Turtle Award, was featured in Rolling Stone on its release as Album of the Week, as well as being rated among that publication's top 25 Albums of the Year.

"For all his accolades, Grant keeps his feet firmly on the ground with a down-to-earth persona reflected in the authenticity of his songs.

"He treats his audience like his personal guests and lets the manaakitanga flow, making him a perfect fit with the Small Halls kaupapa. When he sings and plays he's calling us home. It's a simple home but one that is warm and cosy, friendly and welcoming. Everyone with a heart will relate to this music with roots and soul."

DATES

Tomorrow , June 8, The Wallingford Community Hall

Thursday, June 9, The Kereru Hall

Friday, June 10, The Whakatu Hall

Saturday, June 11, The Argyll East Community Hall

Sunday, June 12, Scinde Lodge Hall, Kennedy Road, Napier

All doors open at 6pm. Music starts at 7pm. Food and beverages will be available.