Fishbike operations manager Wade Burrell with Burmese assistant Sal. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier’s Marine Parade-based bike business Fishbike is used to pedalling uphill.

If Covid hadn’t put a spoke in the wheel, recent weather events have certainly done their bit to slow things down, says operations manager Wade Burrell.

“We could have closed our doors in June, it was so quiet. And then in September rainfall was up by 200 per cent. It felt like one of the coldest, wettest winters here.”

Where Covid has put a damper on many businesses, it was the opposite for Fishbike, Wade says.

“When the business reopened in Level 3, a barrier was placed across the massive door so people could still come. Because everyone was stuck in New Zealand we had a bumper year.”

Wade believes the disease does not discriminate, so they followed all protocols, enforcing the wearing of masks, photo IDs and vaccine passes.

“The information online was fantastic so that’s what we did. We had a lot more people complimenting us for this. I was protecting myself and our fellow customers.”

Although tourists have started making their way ashore, Wade says the business is still down around 50 per cent than pre-Covid days.

“It’s mainly Australians coming in - a couple of Americans and a few Germans. There’s usually heaps from Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.”

Wade, along with Burmese cat Sal, has tightened the ship since working at Fishbike. He has taken up guided tours and scrapped the booking and pick-up and delivery system.

“I’ve had to learn the history of Napier,” says the keen cyclist, who hasn’t owned a car for 29 years.

Fishbike operations manager Wade Burrell hasn't owned a car in 29 years. Photo / Paul Taylor





Wade says the introduction of the Beam scooters hasn’t affected business.

“For every scooter on the road, that’s one less car. As long as they bring out a law to prohibit them from the footpath.”

He is hoping for fine weather ahead, which usually attracts the Kiwi tourists on holiday.



