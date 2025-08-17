Triumph Voice on the break before a try to Hastings Boys' High in their draw with St Pat's Silverstream. Photo / Māori TV

Triumph Voice on the break before a try to Hastings Boys' High in their draw with St Pat's Silverstream. Photo / Māori TV

The Hastings Boys’ High School First XV took another step towards a national secondary schools’ rugby championship playoff, despite drawing 20-20 with back-to-back Wellington champions St Patrick’s Silverstream in a Hurricanes Region semi-final in the Hutt Valley on Saturday.

Each side scored three tries and Hastings, who rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/watch-the-scrum-hand-of-god-that-may-have-cost-hastings-boys-high-school-a-shot-at-the-super-8-final/7M2O7QSPQBCHJNUN7OAT4SE26E/">narrowly missed a place in the Super 8 final this year, were awarded the result for scoring the first, a refreshing success after last year’s outcome in which Hawke’s Bay had its earliest ever exit from the national championship race.

It revived memories of a draw with Hamilton BHS in a confusing end to the 2017 Super 8 final.

Being down 3-0, it came after a series of attacks on the St Pat’s line, when captain and hooker JJ Lilo-Iosefo, having been among those attempting to barge over in the forwards, dived over wide out, in the 27th minute.

Then, claiming a long throw from a St Pat’s throw about the Hastings 22-metre line, Hastings ran it, putting centre Triumph Voyce into the clear for a major break which ultimately resulted in big lock Eli Southwick scoring at the other end, to make it 10-3 at halftime.