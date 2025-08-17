St Pat’s started the second half fired up and scored a try within four minutes.
But Hastings fired back with a penalty goal to first five-eighths Tana Faumuina, who then converted a try scored by No 8 Panapa Peia, as the forwards drove over 10 metres from a lineout, to make it 20-8 with 20 minutes to go.
With the gap closed to five points with a converted try to the home side, Hastings would play most of the last quarter down to 14 players after a 10-minute yellow card card suspension for a defensive infringement as the St Pat’s pummelled the Hastings line.
Hastings hung on for eight minutes of it before Silverstream scored twice to level the scores, missing the crucial second conversion and a longer-range penalty in their desperation to win
In the Hurricanes final, the winner of which will play in the national Top Four against Blues, Chiefs and Southern region qualifiers, Hastings will play CNI schools champions and 2024 Top 4 Hurricanes qualifiers Feilding Agricultural High School, at Massey University.
Feilding beat Super 8 winners Palmerston North BHS 34-28 in a semi-final in Feilding.
While St Pat’s ended their season unbeaten, Wellington remains without a national top 4 contender for the 10th year in a row.
