Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First XV rugby: Hastings Boys’ snatches Hurricanes showdown place after drawn semi-final

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Triumph Voice on the break before a try to Hastings Boys' High in their draw with St Pat's Silverstream. Photo / Māori TV

Triumph Voice on the break before a try to Hastings Boys' High in their draw with St Pat's Silverstream. Photo / Māori TV

The Hastings Boys’ High School First XV took another step towards a national secondary schools’ rugby championship playoff, despite drawing 20-20 with back-to-back Wellington champions St Patrick’s Silverstream in a Hurricanes Region semi-final in the Hutt Valley on Saturday.

Each side scored three tries and Hastings, who , were awarded the result for scoring the first, a refreshing success after last year’s outcome in which Hawke’s Bay had its earliest ever exit from the national championship race.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save