First Muslim JP sworn in at Hastings Court

Recently sworn is as Justices of the Peace are (from left) Jemma Mcdade, Sally Adye, Syed Khurram Iqbal and Judge Bridget Mackintosh.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh officiated the swearing in ceremony of the region's three new JPs recently at the Hastings Court.

Jemma Mcdade is self employed and a part-time photographer who lives in Taradale. Sally Adye is a regular Citizens Advice Bureau volunteer living in Ahuriri and Syed Khurram Iqbal is a project manager at Ravensdown. He lives in Taradale and is the first Muslim JP appointed in Hawke's Bay.

"I am delighted we have three new JPs who all have skills and attributes which they will be able to use when serving members of our community, says Hawke's Bay Justice of the Peace Association president Neil Bramley.