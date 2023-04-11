Classic cars nestled under the autumn oak trees at Central Hawke's Bay's Easter weekend Motorfest. Photo / Paul Taylor

A dire forecast of heavy rain heralded a gloomy Easter Weekend for Central Hawke’s Bay.

Especially for those keen on an Easter egg hunt, and those keen to see the lineup of vintage and classic cars, hot rods, street machines and more promised by the first Central Hawke’s Bay Motorfest event.

Car enthusiasts gathered to take in the dozens of exhibits at the CHB A&P Showgrounds. Photo / Paul Taylor

But organisers Brett Forlong and Jessica Caulfield weren’t going to let Saturday’s forecast deprive CHB of a fundraising event they had planned to help out with post-Cyclone Gabrielle flood repairs.

They took to social media and radio, pushed out the event to Sunday and forged ahead.

Brett and Jessica are no strangers to running a car show. As the organisers of Rebel Round Up - which began in Rotorua in 2016, then moved to Pukekohe Park until the brakes were applied by Covid, they know how to get dozens of spectacular vehicles - and enthusiasts - in one place.

This time, however, the car show was organised in just three weeks.

The 1935 Auburn 851 Cabriolet owned by Brian Stevenson of Waipukurau. Photo / Rachel Wise

“I come from a contracting background and moved to Central Hawke’s Bay to work in the industry. After the cyclone hit, in my role selling machinery I ended up in a lot of locations where I saw the devastation first-hand.

“I was unsure what to do to help, then I thought - we can put on a car show to raise some funds to keep the volunteer contractors going...to keep the machines moving.

“Insurance doesn’t cover everything that needs to be done. It might pay to rebuild your house but you can’t rebuild if there are still two metres of silt to be removed first.

An imposing lineup that included a 1947 Ford V8 Jailbar wrecker, centre. Photo / Rachel Wise

“We’re lucky to have a lot of car show contacts all around the country. We organised it, people shared the message and we got a very, very good turnout,” Brett says.

Brett says car shows bring together a huge range of people.

“From young guys who have done a wicked job customising Japanese classics, to hot rod owners and people running street machines, vintage and classic cars, muscle cars, utes, bikes ... and everyone was smiling. It was a really good mix.

Not everyone was there for the cars ... Khloe, Zechaia and Katalaya preferred to play in the autumn leaves. Photo / Rachel Wise

“It’s a good opportunity for petrol heads of all descriptions to come together, If we have nothing else in common we all have fuel running through our veins.”

Brett says he was buoyed by the enthusiasm of the CHB community.

“It was heartwarming. It’s what you need for these events - community buy-in. The CHB District Council and the A&P Society were on board, the Lions Club were invaluable ... with just myself and Jessica organising we couldn’t have done it without their help. We even had an awesome young local musician, Jake Edwards, performing.”

Vintage and veteran vehicles drew appreciative crowds. Photo / Rachel Wise

With Covid restrictions lifted, Brett and Jessica are planning to jump-start Rebel Round Up next summer, with a new base in Central Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s a show that brings people in from America and Australia. It would attract people that normally wouldn’t come to CHB, and it’s a beautiful area so we want to show it off.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Motorfest may well become an annual event as well, Brett says, and he’s already in discussions with the venue and local council.

The lineup of US classics with a scene-stealing pink 1956 Cadillac De Ville coupe. Photo / Rachel Wise

“This event was all about raising funds to help the rebuild though, and so far we have more than $4000 in hand, and counting.

The owner of this Plymouth Fury says, "I threaten to sell it every time it misbehaves ..." Photo / Rachel Wise

“Thanks to CHB Council, AB Equipment, Waipukurau A&P Society, CHB Lions, Higgins Contractors, CHB Tank Cleaners, Sign -D-Art, KiwiKanz. You all helped make this day a success along with all the generous folk that attended our Cyclone Relief fundraiser. Because Hawke’s Bay needs us. Job done.”







