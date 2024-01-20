Firm prices at first Dannevirke/Pahīatua Dairy Beef sale for 2024

B.G. and F.E. Murdoch’s Charolais heifers returned the top heifer price of $640 per head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The first Dannevirke /Pahīatua Dairy Beef sale of 2024 was similar to that of the last 2023 sale in December.

Friesian weaner bulls were further down in numbers to just under 100 but the prices were stable averaging $569 per head with the top at $645 for four excellent bulls from DB and KA Pedley of Levin.

Beef crosses matched the Friesians in numbers and averaged just under $600/head, the top not matching the best Friesian price by $20 per head for Angus crosses from PC and GD Borlase at $630/head.

Nearly 150 heifers attracted very good prices, matching the bull prices due to their very good quality. A top line of Charolais from BG and FE Murdoch returned $640/head.

Several buyers left the sale very pleased with how the stock matched and even surpassed other regional sales in quality while not being too bad for price.